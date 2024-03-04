Maryland lawmakers discuss proposed bill to change who signs off on speeding tickets

BALTIMORE - Maryland lawmakers are discussing a proposed bill that would change who signs off on your speeding tickets.

Right now, a police officer reviews and approves a ticket captured by a speed camera before it is sent to you in the mail.

However, lawmakers are considering transferring that responsibility to a certified technician.

The bill is sponsored by Frederick County Delegate Kenneth Kerr.

Law enforcement in favor of this bill say this would help free up their time to focus on more pressing duties of enforcing the law.

It's worth noting that technicians, not police officers, already approve many red-light camera tickets in our state.