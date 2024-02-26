Watch CBS News
Lawmakers discuss cracking down on Maryland residents procrastinating on registering their vehicles

By Jessica Albert

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Have you noticed more out-of-state license plate tags on the road lately?

More specifically, there have been more Virginia license plates on Baltimore's streets.   

There's a bill going before Maryland lawmakers that could lead to more cars ending up in the tow yard.

Maryland lawmakers are discussing ways to crack down on residents procrastinating on registering their vehicles.  

A resolution on this bill was discussed Monday at the Baltimore City Council meeting.

This bill could impact people who recently moved to Maryland.

First published on February 26, 2024 / 6:46 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

