Maryland lawmakers condemn shooting at former President Trump's Pennsylvania rally

BALTIMORE - Maryland lawmakers, no matter whether they share the same political views as former President Donald Trump, are condemning the shots fired at the rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday.

The Secret Service says Trump is safe and being checked out at a hospital after agents rushed him off the stage after what appeared to be multiple shots fired at the rally. The former president pumped his fist in the air in a show of strength, blood streaming across his face and ear.

The Butler County district attorney confirms to CBS Pittsburgh station KDKA that two people are dead — the gunman and an audience member.

"We are praying that President Trump and all in attendance are safe," former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said. "Political violence must be universally condemned. America is a tinderbox right now. This must stop."

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore responded on X, formerly Twitter, by saying, "Political violence is never acceptable."

"I condemn in the strongest possible terms what has happened in Pennsylvania today to President Trump," Moore added. "This kind of cowardice must be roundly condemned by all Americans. We have to be a country that can learn to disagree without turning to political violence. I am praying for President Trump's safety and recovery. Our nation is and must be better than this."

I condemn in the strongest possible terms what has happened in Pennsylvania today to President Trump.



U.S. Senator Jamie Raskin, from Maryland, also went to social media to condemn the attack.

"Political violence is categorically intolerable in American democracy," Raskin said. "We all hope former President Trump is safe and that no one else was injured. We are grateful for the law enforcement response and hope they get to the bottom of this horrifying attack and how it happened."

U.S. Congressman Andy Harris, from Maryland, offered his prayers for the former president.

"Praying for the safety of President Trump and the attendees of the Butler, PA rally," Harris said.

Former U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, who is from Baltimore, has had her battles with Trump. She said she is thankful Trump is safe from harm.

As one whose family has been the victim of political violence, I know firsthand that political violence of any kind has no place in our society. I thank God that former President Trump is safe.



Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown called the shooting a "sad and shocking day for our country."

"Today is a sad and shocking day for our country," Brown said. "Political violence is simply unacceptable. My thoughts are with former President Trump and the families of those who have reportedly lost their lives. We must remain united in condemning violence in all its forms."

Maryland Senate President Bill Ferguson also condemned the attack.

"This is the most divided our country has been in recent history. This anger has resulted in political violence today," Ferguson siad. "While it's early, and we don't know details yet, it's clear that the rhetoric translates to violence, and that action has real, terrifying consequences. This is not the country I want. This is not who we want to be as Americans for the rest of the world to see. At this moment, my thoughts are with the former president and his family as he recovers from this terrible attack."

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott says that political violence has no place in American democracy.

"Political violence, gun violence, any violence has absolutely no place in American democracy," Scott said. "I condemn the attempted attack on former President Trump, which is a troubling escalation in the increasingly dire state of our politics."

Political violence, gun violence, any violence has absolutely no place in American democracy.



