Maryland lawmaker sponsors bill to expedite aid for those with damage from natural disasters

Maryland lawmaker sponsors bill to expedite aid for those with damage from national disasters

BALTIMORE - In September 2021, a tornado struck the Annapolis area and caused a lot of damage to businesses and homes.

Local governments could not get disaster assistance without a federal declaration.

Five senators from Anne Arundel County are proposing a bill to bypass bureaucracy in the event of a natural disaster.

This bill would create a State Disaster Recovery Fund that can be used for disaster assistance without an official emergency declaration.

Senate Bill 650, sponsored by Senator Sarah Elfreth, aims to speed up the process of distributing money to local governments and residents in a natural disaster.

Remnants of Hurricane Ida spawned an EF-2 tornado with winds of 125 mph that ripped through Anne Arundel County on September 1, 2021.

It was on the ground for 20 minutes and damaged 100 homes.

Since that tornado was never declared a state or federal emergency, disaster relief aid took a long time to get to the people who needed it, according to Elfreth.

She said this fund would expedite that process.

The State Disaster Recovery Fund could be used to repair or replace public facilities for low or no interest loans to businesses and non-profits when a federal disaster declaration is not received.

Officials with Anne Arundel County Emergency Management testified in support of the bill.

"The State Disaster Recovery Fund really fills in that gap of when communities and the state are not able to get the federal disaster declaration, and that we'd be able to have state funding in order to help local communities that need it most," said Preet Emrick, Director of the Office of Emergency Management in Anne Arundel County.

The fund could also be used to help residents who are still in need even after a federal disaster declaration is granted.

According to the bill, $20 million would be set aside for the fund.