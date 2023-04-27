Maryland Jockey Club wants to see horse racing resume at Laurel Park on Saturday

BALTIMORE -- The Maryland Jockey Club hopes that horse racing will resume at Laurel Park on Saturday after it receives the approval of the Maryland Racing Commission.

Club members said in a statement on Wednesday that training would resume on Thursday ahead of the expected approval.

"We received the partial report issued today and are pleased it has affirmed the safety of Laurel Park's dirt surface," Aidan Butler, chief executive officer at The Stronach Group 1/ST Racing and Gaming, said.

Butler said he was hopeful that discussions would take place with the Thoroughbred Horsemen's Association regarding the resumption of racing.

WJZ has reached out to the Maryland Thoroughbred Horsemen's Association for comment.

Racing was initially suspended at Laurel Park after two horses were seriously injured on the track.

A 4-year-old colt named Golden Pegasus sustained a "catastrophic injury" during the races at Laurel Park last week and tossed Jockey William Humphrey in the process.

Golden Pegasus had to be euthanized on the track, according to race notes on Equibase.

A few days later, the Maryland Jockey Club canceled its racing program at Laurel Park for Thursday due to insufficient entries.

Club members said to ensure the safety of the horses and riders, the club had asked renowned industry expert Dennis Moore to test the park's racing surface.

Laurel Park experienced a similar loss last year.

In October 2022, a three-year-old colt named Hooky Player had to be euthanized and another horse also reportedly tumbled. Two jockeys were injured, and one of them broke their collarbone.