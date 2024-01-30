Maryland inmates and veterans benefit from Warrior Canine Connection program

BALTIMORE -- A few months ago, Warrior Canine Connection partnered with the Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services to bring a service dog training program to the maximum-security Jessup Correctional Institution.

It is a pilot program that has had an impact on the lives of incarcerated veterans and will eventually change the lives of veterans who receive service dogs.

The Warrior Canine Connection is a program one inmate says gave him a new sense of purpose. It's a first-of-its-kind program in the state that uses inmates to train service dogs for wounded veterans.

"It gives me a lot of purpose to know that I am somehow changing history, helping other veterans who wouldn't be getting help no other way other than a service dog," Warriors trainer Donte Ross said.

Ross is one of the Jessup Correctional Institution's veteran inmates who has had the opportunity to work with service dogs in training through a partnership with Warrior Canine Connection. Eventually, the service dogs in training will become service dogs for wounded veterans.

"To have a restorative justice program for veterans that serves veterans—it is enormous for us," Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services Secretary Carolyn Scruggs.

Warrior Canine Connection is a nonprofit organization that breeds, trains, and places service dogs with service members and veterans with visible and invisible wounds.

There are currently three dogs training in Jessup Correctional Institution's service dog program: Hank, Darrell, and Wes.

Wes was named in honor of Maryland Gov. Wes Moore.

"Wes is just great to have here," Ross said.

Ross is Wes' Warrior Trainer. Wes is with him all day and night. Assistant Warden Bettie Harris said the service dogs in training are with their trainers 24/7 and 365 days a year.

The dogs have helped reduce violence at Jessup Correctional Institution, according to Harris. Patrick Holmes, the president of the veterans at Jessup Correctional Institution, said it has helped him cope with some of the invisible wounds that are inflicted upon combat veterans.

"This program provides a bridge from the psychological scars to the psychological wound healing process that is mission critical for us vets," Homes said.