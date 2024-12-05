Fire prompts closure of I-95 South at Fort McHenry Tunnel in Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A fire prompted the closure of I-95 South at Fort McHenry Tunnel in Baltimore Thursday morning, according to the Maryland Transportation Authority (MDTA).

Around 6:26 a.m., officials said lanes were closed due to a crash with a fuel leak.

MDTA traffic cameras in the area show a fire ignited near the scene of the crash. Police and fire officials have responded to the scene.

Drivers should expect major delays and are urged to use southbound I-895 as an alternate route, according to MDTA officials.

One left northbound lane of I-95 is closed as officials respond to the scene.

Traffic is being detoured to Keith Avenue (Exit 56).

