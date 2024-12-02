Watch CBS News
Multiple lanes to close on Maryland I-795 will close for concrete repair work

By Christian Olaniran

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Multiple lanes along southbound I-795 will close for concrete repair work, the Maryland State Highway Administration announced Monday. Contractor crews will be working at various locations along all lanes of southbound I-795, on either side of the road. 

The crews will remove damaged concrete pavement and temporary patches before paving new sections of road.

Drivers are urged to take alternate routes between Reisterstown, Owings Mills, and Pikesville. 

The lane closure schedule will be as follows: 

December 4 – 6 (Weekdays)

  • 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday: Single-lane closure (left or right lane)

December 6 – 9, December 13 – 16 and December 20 - 23 (Weekends)

  • 9 p.m. Friday through noon Saturday: Single- and Double-lane closures (left or right side)
  • Noon Saturday through 9 p.m. Saturday: Single-lane closure (left or right side)
  • 9 p.m. Saturday through noon Sunday: Single and Double-lane closure (left or right side)
  • Noon Sunday through 5 a.m. Monday: Single-lane closure (left or right side)
  • 5 a.m. Monday: All lanes open

Once the work on a section of road is complete, the lanes will remain closed to traffic until the concrete is tested and deemed safe for travel, the MTA said. 

A full list of major State Highway Administration projects can be found on roads.maryland.gov

