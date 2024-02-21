Maryland House panel to hear bill to close ignition interlock loophole to curb drunk driving

BALTIMORE -- Maryland lawmakers are set to hear a bill Wednesday aiming to close a loophole in the state's ignition interlock rules.

Noah's Law requires convicted drunk drivers to get ignition interlocks on their cars. Now advocates, like Mothers Against Drunk Driving, are pushing to close some of the loopholes in the law.

The law was passed in 2016 in honor of Montgomery County Police Officer Noah Leotta, who died after he was hit by a drunk driver while on duty.

The law requires the installation of an ignition breathalyzer interlock for people who are convicted of drunk driving, but an interlock is not required if a judge grants probation before judgment, even if someone pleads guilty to drunk driving.

Statistics show that in 2023 alone, most DUI and DWI offenders avoided the interlock mandate because of these loopholes.

The bill to revise Noah's law will go before Maryland's House Judiciary Panel this afternoon in Annapolis.