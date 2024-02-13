Maryland high school diver inspires young athletes with book, "A Diver Like Me"

BALTIMORE -- A Maryland high school student is making waves in more ways than one, channeling her experiences as a competitive diver into a children's book aimed at inspiring a new generation of athletes.

Sanaa Chege, a diver for Seneca Valley High School, has released "A Diver Like Me," a book based on her own journey in a sport where she often found herself as the only Black competitor at meets.

"I want them to be able to grasp the fact that they can do anything that they put their mind to, whether it be in water or something else," Chege said, emphasizing the importance of self-belief and perseverance.

Chege's book dives into the challenges and triumphs of pursuing competitive diving, a path she chose after transitioning from gymnastics, drawn by the allure and safety of water over hard landings.

"It's more fun to do a flip and land on the water instead of on the floor where you can get hurt," Chege said.

Despite being relatively new to competitive diving, with only two years under her belt, Chege has shown remarkable dedication, balancing rigorous training sessions before and after school with her academic responsibilities.

Her coach, Mike Westwood, of a metro area dive club, praised her focus and technique, noting her clean entries and form.

The inspiration for "A Diver Like Me" came from Chege's own observations of the lack of representation in the sport.

NCAA data indicates that Black swimmers constitute just 2% of collegiate level athletes, with even fewer in competitive diving. Chege's story is a beacon for young Black and brown kids, proving that racial barriers are surmountable.

"Just because you're the only black or brown person, doesn't mean that you can't do something," Jasmine, Sanaa's younger sister said.

Lenise Chege, Sanaa's mother, has been a pillar of support, encouraging her daughter to share her story to help others facing similar challenges.

"When she started talking, I was listening," Lenise said.

As Sanaa Chege continues to dive and write, her message is clear: with determination and support, young Black athletes can achieve greatness, in and out of the water.

