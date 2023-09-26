Maryland health department report shows increase in medical errors in state hospitals

BALTIMORE - Maryland hospitals are seeing steep increases in medical errors that result in death or injuries, a report shows.

The new report comes from the Maryland State Department of Health's Office of Healthcare Quality.

More than 800 cases were reported in the Fiscal Year of 2022. About 92 percent of those were labeled as Level 1, which is the most severe classification. That's double the amount from 2020.

In fact, this is the largest number of Level 1 events the state's hospital system has seen since it started recording this data in 2004.

You can find the full report here.