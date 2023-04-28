Maryland Health Department launches new webpage for COVID-19 data

BALTIMORE — As the federal public health emergency draws to a close in May, the Maryland Department of Health has unveiled new COVID-19 webpages.

The new webpages will cover topics such as vaccines, testing, treatment, data, and other resources, offering a source of detailed information for Maryland residents.

According to Maryland Department of Health Secretary Laura Herrera Scott, the changes signify a new phase in the state's COVID-19 response. The old websites, covidLINK.maryland.gov and coronavirus.maryland.gov, are no longer accessible.

Maryland COVID data can now be accessed at health.maryland.gov/COVID and the open data portal, with data aligned with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and other public health reporting.

Other changes include replacing Maryland's testing and vaccine locators with federal locators, as well as altering the state's COVID contact tracing services.

Outreach to COVID patients ended on April 25, and the MD COVID Alert system will cease on May 9. However, the state will still respond to COVID-19 institutional outbreaks and other public health situations, with local health departments continuing to distribute at-home tests.

Users of MD COVID Alert will be automatically notified when the application is no longer operational, requiring no further action on their part.