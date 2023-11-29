Maryland health department launches survey to understand residents' needs

BALTIMORE -- The Maryland Department of Health on Wednesday launched a community survey to help identify residents' health needs and define the agency's priorities.

The agency is calling for a wide range of input in the voluntary, anonymous Building a Healthier Maryland community input survey to accurately identify the state's most pressing health needs. The survey closes on January 4.

"We want all Marylanders to make their voices heard so please share your thoughts by completing the community survey," Laura Herrera Scott, the department's Health Secretary, said in a statement.

The survey takes less than 10 minutes to complete and is available in several languages, including English, Spanish, Chinese and Korean, the agency said. More languages are available upon request.