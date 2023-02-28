Maryland Health Department launches Medicaid Check-In campaign

BALTIMORE —The Maryland Department of Health (MDH), in partnership with HealthChoice Managed Care Organizations (MCOs), has just launched the Medicaid Check-In campaign, the department announced Tuesday.

The goal of the Check-In is to ensure that Marylanders enrolled in Medicaid and the Maryland Children's Health Insurance Program (MCHP) update their contact information, and maintain understand the coverage renewal process, the MDH said.

Marylanders who have Medicaid or MCHP health coverage can update their contact information three ways: online, by phone, or in person. Enrollees can:

Log in to their account at MarylandHealthConnection.gov and update contact information.

Call MCH at 855-642-8572 . Help is available in more than 200 languages. Deaf and hard of hearing use relay service.

. Help is available in more than 200 languages. Deaf and hard of hearing use relay service. Call or visit their local Department of Social Services or local health department.

Marylanders who qualify for Medicaid because they are aged, blind, disabled, or enrolled in a Home and Community-Based Services program can update their contact information by visiting their local Department of Social Services, calling 800-332-6347, or visiting mymdthink.maryland.gov.



The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) halted Medicaid and MCHP renewals and redeterminations in March 2020 at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Marylanders have not had to go through the renewal process to maintain coverage since then. However, the state will resume standard Medicaid eligibility and enrollment operations beginning in April 2023.

You can visit the Medicaid Check-In, or the Medicaid Administration Information website for more information.