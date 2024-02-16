Maryland health centers face challenges amid influx of new patients

BALTIMORE - Community health centers in Maryland are facing some challenges as they attempt to keep up with the influx of new patients.

Many patients are children, as some centers are in schools. But now, more people need treatment, and facilities say they need more money to keep up.

Over 340,000 people in Maryland go to community health centers for care, which includes shots, dental work, and check-ups. Most of these patients, 87%, make $30,000 or less a year.

Nora Hoban, CEO of the Mid-Atlantic Association of Community Health Centers says they observed a 22% jump in patients in Maryland. With more people coming in, there's also a need for more healthcare workers.

"This could change things. We wouldn't all be competing for the same staff to stay open," Hoban said.

Hoban also says investing into technology is another priority. This would help with telehealth, which is vital for patients who can't easily get to the centers.

As patient numbers rise, the need for more funding is clear - as Maryland's community health centers work hard to stay open for everyone who needs them.