Maryland Half Marathon to benefit cancer research, cancer patients

BALTIMORE - Thousands of runners will gather this weekend to run the Maryland Half Marathon.

However, this race is about a lot more than just the run.

On Saturday, thousands of runners will come together for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic to run the half marathon and 5k.

Dr. Frank Giargiana participated for the first time in 2018 At 79 years old, he finished a 5k.

"I didn't run, but I did do the walking and I was able to handle that," he said.

In 2017, Dr. Giargiana was diagnosed with myeloma, a form of cancer that affects plasma cells.

He told WJZ the treatment he was receiving allowed him to participate in the 2018 and 2019 races.

His cancer diagnosis inspired him to participate in the race.

The Maryland Half Marathon and 5k is dedicated to raising funds for cancer research, patients and their families.

"All of the money goes into developing new treatments and new diagnostic platforms for patients with cancer," said Sr. Aaron Rapoport, from the University of Maryland Medical Center.

This year, Dr. Giargiana won't be participating in the race. He will be a spectator.

"Gradually with the medications and the disease process, I have been weaker and weaker, so I'll just watch this year," he said.

Dr. Giargiana will be watching his daughter who has participated in the past, and his grandchildren.

The race unifies runners, walkers and supporters looking to improve the lives and outcomes of cancer patients.

Dr. Rapoport estimates that over the 15 years the Maryland Half Marathon has been held, thousands of patients have been touched directly or indirectly by the funds raised by the race.

