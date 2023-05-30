Maryland Half Marathon and 5K fundraiser returns in person

BALTIMORE -- Next week marks the return of the 15th annual Maryland Half Marathon and 5K, a race dedicated to raising funds for cancer research, patients, and their families.

The in-person event is scheduled for June 10th after a three-year hiatus, and WJZ is the proud media sponsor of the event.

In years prior, the race has managed to raise over $6 million, with all proceeds directly benefiting cancer patients. The funds have been instrumental in providing clinical trials and enabling patients to receive desired care with their families by their side.

The event holds a special significance for Karen McHugh, a cancer survivor. Diagnosed with cancer in 2019 after a toothache led doctors to discover a tumor in her jaw, McHugh has experienced a long journey, from major surgery, where her fibula bone was used to replace the affected part of her jaw, to chemotherapy and radiation.

"The team at the University of Maryland's Cancer Center, under the leadership of Dr. Rodney Taylor, stuck by me through it all," McHugh said. "From the day I emerged from a 14-hour surgery to recovery, their support has been invaluable. I cannot express enough how much I appreciate them."

Now in remission, McHugh is on a mission to help others and spread cancer awareness, and the Maryland Half Marathon and 5K is where she plans to do it.

"I am able to help those who are not able to walk, and those who were not able to make it through all the steps that I had to," McHugh said.

Dr. Taylor echoed the sentiment about the special nature of the event. "When you are running, you know what you are running for," he said. "What's special about running this race is that I am running with my colleagues, peers, and the audience are my patients. It's something special, knowing that every step is counting for something."

On race day, doctors, patients, and allies will run along Maple Lawn Boulevard near Fulton, all united in support of a significant cause.