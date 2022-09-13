Maryland gubernatorial candidates Cox, Moore to join forum on family support

BALTIMORE -- Maryland governor hopefuls Dan Cox and Wes Moore are set to join a virtual forum Wednesday by the Maryland Family Network on child care, early education and family support.

The forum won't be a debate, as Trump-endorsed Republican nominee Cox will join the forum from 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday and Democratic nominee Moore will join from 2 to 3 p.m.

The format for the forum will allow the candidates to speak with and answer to advocates for children, their families, and early educators, the organization said.

Free registration is required to join the virtual event.

The MFN said as a 501(c)(3) organization, it won't engage in activities that support or oppose any candidate running for public office.