Maryland guard Diamond Miller selected No.2 overall in WNBA draft

BALTIMORE -- University of Maryland guard Diamond Miller was selected second overall Monday night by the Minnesota Lynx in the 2023 WNBA Draft.

Miller, a New Jersey native described by CBS Sports as "an offensive maestro," lead Maryland to the Elite Eight for the first time since 2015 in her senior season.

Miller was drafted only behind South Carolina's Aliyah Boston who went first to Indiana.

That's it. That's the tweet. pic.twitter.com/5ifps2HUcY — Maryland Terrapins (@umterps) April 10, 2023

"At 6-foot-3 she has guard skills in a forward's body and boasts incredible potential on both sides of the ball," CBS Sports reported. "The Lynx will pair her with Napheesa Collier to form an exciting wing combo that gives them a good foundation for a new era of basketball in Minnesota.

Last season Miller had 19.7 points per game, 2.9 assists per game, and 6.4 rebounds per game, according to ESPN, while leading Maryland to second in the Big Ten with a 28-7 record.

Terps guard Abby Meyers was picked 11th overall by the Dallas Wings. Meyers played this season for Maryland after transferring from Princeton.

She averaged 14 points per game and shot 39 percent from the 3-point arc.

Ten players who have played for Maryland coach Brenda Frese have been selected in the first round of the WNBA Draft.