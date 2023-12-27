Maryland group urges all healthcare systems to reinstate masking due to spike in respiratory hospitalizations

BALTIMORE - Maryland health experts say they are seeing a spike in hospitalizations due to respiratory viruses, such as RSV, COVID and the flu.

Volunteer groups are also urging healthcare systems in Maryland to reinstate their masking policies.

Like many Marylanders, Kaila Jenkins and Mrs. Debbie are no strangers to protecting themselves and others from getting sick.

"The main thing is, my husband and I. and I think everyone in our immediate family. have been vaccinated," Mrs. Debbie said. "We have gotten every vaccine that we were eligible for."

"We always have a mask at hand," Jenkins added. "We always clean when we come right into the house, right after we leave the house, and stuff like that."

Jenkins says her mother works at a hospital and knows how quickly viruses like COVID, and the flu, can spread this time of year.

"But I have like a little spray hand sanitizer just because it's really bad," she said. "It's getting bad out here."

According to the Maryland Department of Health, when respiratory virus hospitalization rates meet or exceed 10 hospitalizations per 100,000 residents, healthcare systems should reinstate or update their masking policies.

As of December 22, weekly respiratory virus-associated hospitalizations sit at 11.4.

In a release sent to WJZ, COVID Safe Maryland wrote:

"People who are already ill with something else are more sensitive to getting sick from any added infection," shared retired epidemiologist, Roselie Bright, ScD. "About half of the people who spread COVID didn't even know they were spreading because they had no symptoms and therefore didn't test."

Nona Khutsishvilli, a physician's assistant at Expresscare, says around the holidays a jump in respiratory viruses is becoming more common.

"In general, any symptoms can be COVID, which is for example, sore throat, runny nose, cough, congestion, headache, nausea, vomiting, body aches," Khutsishvilli said.

COVID Safe Maryland, a volunteer group, is urging every healthcare system to reinstate universal respirator use, such as masking policies, immediately, as we approach the new year.

"They have to be mindful if they have any symptoms, and they know they are going to a friend's house or being around people, they should be tested if they have any kind of virus, COVID or flu, it doesn't matter," Khutsishvilli said.

Doctors also urge those who are most vulnerable to COVID to go ahead and get the most up to date vaccine.