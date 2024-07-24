Watch CBS News
Maryland Gov. Wes Moore visits "pride of Baltimore" at Ravens training camp

By Adam Thompson

CBS Baltimore

Ravens, AFC North to be documented on mid-season "Hard Knocks"
Ravens, AFC North to be documented on mid-season "Hard Knocks" 01:09

BALTIMORE -- Maryland Gov. Wes Moore made an appearance Wednesday afternoon at the Baltimore Ravens training camp in Owings Mills.

Moore, joined by Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller, interacted with the players and the fans during the fourth open practice of training camp.

"The Ravens are the pride of Baltimore and the envy of the world," Moore said. "They bring Marylanders together on and off the field – and when the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed, this team stepped up to support everyone affected by the crisis. The Ravens are building a legacy of excellence and spirit. I can't wait to see my fellow Marylanders this season, as we cheer on this incredible team and celebrate the city we love."

Moore wore his No. 8 Ravens jersey and wished MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson "good luck."

Jackson returned to practice after missing the first three because of an illness.

Following the training camp visit, Moore toured M&T Bank Stadium to view the progress of the facility upgrades.

The Ravens open the preseason on August 9 against the Philadelphia Eagles. Their season begins on Thursday, Sept. 5 at the Kansas City Chiefs.

