Maryland Gov. Wes Moore signs bills into law focused on economic development, transportation

Gov. Wes Moore to sign four more Maryland bills into law on economic development

Gov. Wes Moore to sign four more Maryland bills into law on economic development

Gov. Wes Moore to sign four more Maryland bills into law on economic development

BALTIMORE - Maryland Governor Wes Moore signed nearly 200 bills into law Monday afternoon.

A lot of them are expected to help grow the economy in our state.

One of the laws is called the Innovation Economy Infrastructure Act, which creates a program that gives grant money to technology companies, schools, and governments to help them fund new technology projects.

Applicants can get up to $2 million.

Another law called the Access to Banking Act which will help people who want to start their own business.

It creates a fund that will help banks and credit unions give loans to people who live in areas where it's hard to get money for a business.

The governor also signed some other laws like one that will help farmers and another that will give tax credits to movies made in Maryland.

He said he hopes these new laws will make Maryland a great place for businesses to grow and create jobs.