Maryland Gov. Wes Moore to be 'guest splasher' as Orioles take on Yankees in primetime

BALTIMORE - Maryland Gov. Wes Moore will be a guest splasher when the Orioles take on the New York Yankees Sunday night at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

The last time the Orioles hosted a nationally-televised Sunday night baseball game in Baltimore was in 2018, also against the Yankees.

That’s Governor Splash to you.

@GovWesMoore will join us as a Guest Splasher tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/zw2swGnHii — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) July 29, 2023

This time, the Orioles (63-41) own the American League's best record. The Yankees (55-49) are in last place in the AL East,

The entire world will get to watch the celebratory ways when an Orioles player hits a home run and an extra-base hit, including the Bird Bath Splash Zone in Section 86 of Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

Gov. Moore will be back there spraying the hose into the crowd.

The governor tossed out the first pitch of the Orioles' home opener against the Yankees on April 7.