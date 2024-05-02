Maryland Gov. Wes Moore shows Congress members Key Bridge collapse salvage progress

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore hosted members of the U.S. House Appropriations Committee, Biden-Harris Administration's Office of Management and Budget Director Shalanda Young, senior U.S. Department of Transportation officials, and executives from the Moore-Miller Administration to tour the Francis Scott Key Bridge recovery and salvage operations from the Key Bridge collapse.

The tour provided an opportunity for key members of Congress to learn more from Unified Command about their progress, in addition to seeing firsthand the devastation caused by the collision of the vessel Dali when it struck the bridge in the early morning of March 26.

"The collapse of the Key Bridge isn't just about Maryland – it's about our country, our people, and our economy. Everyone has a role in helping us fully reopen the Port of Baltimore and rebuild the bridge," Moore said. "Maryland is grateful for the partnership of leaders from both sides of the aisle and all levels of government, who have raised their hands to help us respond to a tragedy of national importance. We can – and we will – rebuild, together."

Securing federal funding to rebuild the Francis Scott Key Bridge—fundamental to restoring the traffic system for the greater Baltimore region and principal route for all hazardous materials traveling along the I-95 corridor—is critical to addressing the economic, social and community impacts felt across the state, region, and country since the bridge collapsed.