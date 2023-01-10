Maryland General Assembly 445th legislative session, a special moment in history

BALTIMORE — This week, the Maryland general assembly will convene for its 445th legislative session. But despite this occurrence happening for hundreds of years, this session will have historical significance.

For the first time in the state's history, all of Maryland's top constitutional officers are either people of color or women.

Democrats are extremely proud of this unprecedented level of diversity, and during a luncheon Tuesday, Speaker Adrienne Jones said they are ready to get to work.

"I see a lot of new faces in the crowd with us," said Speaker Jones. "I want you to be aware that this is Annapolis, and we get things done here."

Democrats have listed cutting crime as one if their top priorities. Anthony Brown, Maryland's first Black Attorney General said he will work with local and federal partners to bolster prosecution of violent drug ring leaders.

"One of the things that I can do to support not only Baltimore city, but communities throughout Maryland is to take guns off the streets. I need more investigators, I need prosecutors in particular to be able to go after the organized crime rings that are bringing in massive amounts of guns," said Attorney General Brown.

Brown told WJZ that's he's looking at ways to go after ghost gun manufacturers in collaboration with state lawmakers.

"How do you stop multiple [gun] pieces being mailed. It is very very difficult," said Senate President Bill Ferguson "We've got to hold people accountable. We've got to do whatever we can to stop them, because what we see is the growth of these ghost guns has made our communities less safe and it's got to stop."

Three years after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Democrats say they are still dealing with the aftermath of the virus and its effect on communities, so providing more mental health for young people is priority. They also want to focus on reversing the negative effects of virtual learning.

After voters approved recreational marijuana use in November for people 21 and older, law-makers will now have to devise the rules on who can sell and how it will be taxed.

Democrats, with their new leader, are vowing to work across the aisle to deliver what they promised.

"We are so excited to be your partner in this work," said Governor Elect Wes Moore. "We take the word partnership seriously, we plan on moving in unison, we plan on being collaborative, we plan on being transparent "

Another significant agenda item for the democrats is the preservation of reproductive rights in the state. After the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last year, Speaker Jones said patients and providers will be protected in Maryland.