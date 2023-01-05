Watch CBS News
Gaming revenues from Maryland casinos top $165 million in December

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Maryland's casinos generated $165.2 million in gaming revenue in November, the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Commission said Thursday.

That's a decrease of 4.5%, or about $7.7 million, compared to December 2021. 

The state's six casinos generated over $50.6 million for Maryland's Education Trust Fund (ETF), which is about $1.4 million less than the ETF contributions during the same period last year, according to the gaming commission.

Leading the way with casino revenues was MGM National Harbor, which generated $69.3 million.

The runner-up was Live! Casino & Hotel with $59.6 million in revenues, and coming in third was Horseshoe Casino with $16.3 million.  

Hollywood Casino ($7.3 million), Ocean Downs Casino ($7.2 million) and Rocky Gap Casino ($4.8 million) combined to generate the rest of the gaming revenues last month.  

First published on January 5, 2023 / 1:11 PM

