Loyola Blakefield defeats Calvert Hall 17-14 in longstanding Turkey Bowl tradition

BALTIMORE -- For over a century, the Turkey Bowl has been a part of the Thanksgiving sports menu in Baltimore.

The matchup between rivals Calvert Hall and Loyola Blakefield gives football fans an appetizer before their Thanksgiving meal.

It's not Thanksgiving in Baltimore unless the rivals are suited up for battle. It's the Turkey Bowl on Turkey Day, and not even the rain was going to put a damper on the 104-year-old tradition.

"It doesn't feel like Thanksgiving until you get here and watch the game, it's just tradition," said Calvert Hall grad Brad Davis. "It's been 20 years in a row since I graduated. I love it."

"It's just a lot of fun, a lot of respect for each other, a lot of pushing each other to be the best both on and off the field," said Loyola grad Mike Dieter.

Loyola holds the all-time series lead, and the Dons had the momentum early. Midway through the first quarter, Brad Seiss hit Logan Furst with a 37-yard touchdown pass to give Loyola the lead.

The Dons led 14 to 7 at the half, but in the third quarter, Calvert Hall tied in as John Asuquo scored on an 8-yard run.

Loyola took the lead back in the fourth quarter on a 42-yard field goal by Owen Scheihing.

Calvert Hall had one last chance to win the game, but Loyola's Braden Pross intercepted a pass by Oliver Noll to seal the victory. 17 to 14 was the final score.

"It was awesome, all glory to God," Loyola Quarterback Brad Seiss said. "I just felt relaxed out there, my guys did an awesome job out there. I couldn't be more proud."

"Just watching all the young men commit so much time and energy and dedication and discipline for the betterment of their teammates to put others before themselves and sacrifice for something that's way bigger than the individuals and this is the payoff. It's great to see," said Loyola Head Coach Blake Henry.

It was Loyola Blakefield who won the 104th Turkey Bowl 17 to 14. It was their 52nd win in the series.

Calvert Hall has won 44 and there have been eight ties.

Loyola ends its season 6 to 5 while Calvert Hall is 7 to 5.