Maryland football coach Mike Locksley has a lot of talent to replace

BALTIMORE -- Maryland football kicked off spring practice Monday, the first of 15 workouts.

The terps are coming off a strong season that ended with a bowl victory, but they lose 11 starters from that team-- many likely to be playing in the NFL this fall.

Head Coach Mike Locksley has a lot of talent to replace but called the situation a test of the program.

"That was a lot of football having been played with those players, so some really talented players leaving, but what I also do think is that this shows the trajectory of what our program can be because a lot of those guys weren't the names you heard on signing day when they came out of high school," Locksley said. "It's a testament to the type of program that we are building here."

The practice sessions lead up to the annual red-white spring game at SECU Stadium on April 29.