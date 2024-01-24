Maryland Fleet Week returning to Baltimore this summer with military aircraft, navy ships, and more

BALTIMORE -- Maryland Fleet Week is set to return to Baltimore this summer.

The week-long celebration brings thousands of people to Baltimore, showcasing military aircraft, Navy ships, and more.

It will take place along the waterfront here in Baltimore from June 12th through the 18th.

The countdown starts right now, with a dynamic lineup. This year's Maryland Fleet Week promises to be bigger and better than ever.

"Our Inner Harbor, Fells Point, and other waterways provide the perfect location for Fleet Week. There is no better location than Baltimore. I know how businesses are going to welcome everyone," Mayor Brandon Scott said.

The week-long celebration, running from June 12th through the 18th, will honor our nation's service members by providing a window into life in the Navy, both past and present.

"Whether you want to see the ships or the planes that will be there and all sorts of exhibits on the waterfront," Rear Adm. Nancy Lacore, Commandant, Naval District Washington said.

Drawing thousands each year, this will be your chance to get up close and personal and explore countless military art crafts and historic vessels.

"The ships are massive, especially when you put them in the Inner Harbor. The Inner Harbor looks big, but not when you stick a couple of Navy ships in there. Then you really get to see how big the Navy is," Lacore said.

"It's exciting. It's not something that happens so often. This is one of the few times that ships come into the harbor that people can explore other than the US initialization that's always there," said Abigail Bauman, who works in Baltimore.

This year, there are a few additions to the lineup, more planes and ships, plus a STEM educational area and Fells Point Festival.

"It's a really cool spectacle. I love what it does for the downtown. The energy goes up, and a lot of people come into the Inner Harbor," said Scott Vietch, who also works in Baltimore.

It's a welcomed boost to the local economy, and it's family-friendly and free.

A Maryland Fleet Week app is still in the works. In the coming months, visitors will be able to access the latest event info and scheduling from their phone.