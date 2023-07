First Alert Forecast: Muggy Friday, chance for rain prompts Thunderstorm Warning

BALTIMORE -- A moist and muggy Friday with temperatures and conditions very typical for early July, with storms possible later in the day.

The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Baltimore and Baltimore City, Anne Arundel, Howard, Montgomery, and Prince Georges counties until 12:45 p.m. Friday.

A Flash Flood Watch until 8 p.m. for Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Carroll, Howard, Montgomery, Charles, Frederick and Harford counties, along with Baltimore City has also been issued.

Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible, the agency said, caused by the rapid rise of water in flood-prone areas like creeks, streams, urban and poor drainage areas.

WEATHER ALERT: Flood Watch for Frederick, Carroll, Baltimore, Prince Georges and Anne Arundel County in MD until 8:00pm EDT Friday. https://t.co/89fizSGJ7r @wjz #mdwx — Derek Beasley (@DerekBeasleyWX) July 7, 2023

Today through Saturday night, the weather pattern will shift, with an upper-level trough of low pressure moving southward into the Great Lakes and Northeast.

As a cold front approaches, there could be more widespread storms on Friday afternoon and evening. No severe weather is expected at this time, but storms will again produce locally heavy rainfall.

The front will linger in the region over the weekend, serving as a trigger for storms during the afternoon and evening hours. High levels of moisture in the atmosphere and multiple rounds of precipitation could lead to isolated instances of flooding.

Looking further into the future from Sunday through Wednesday, Sunday is expected to be the most active day. There will be a lingering boundary in the area, along with an upper-level trough passing through, which could create an area of low pressure along the front.

The increased wind shear associated with the trough could result in stronger storms, but the presence of thick clouds will cut down on instability in the atmosphere and a continued very moist atmosphere indicates a threat of heavy rain with any storms that occur.

The slow-moving boundary could lead to repetitive storms and a heightened risk of heavy rain. Due to the clouds, temperatures are likely to be slightly below normal in the low 80s for highs.

On Monday, the boundary will move slightly southward, and another piece of energy aloft could pass through the area providing a trigger for more storms.

The current forecast indicates a medium chance of rain/storms, but this will depend on the exact position of the front which is not yet known. Stay tuned.

For Tuesday and Wednesday, the guidance suggests that the mid-Atlantic region will be situated between storm systems, one across the Southeast U.S. and the other in Great Lakes. While there is a chance of isolated showers or storms each afternoon, the chance for rain will be MUCH lower by mid-week.

Temperatures will return to near 90° levels although the humidity will be slightly lower compared to what we are seeing now.