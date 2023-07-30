Maryland firefighter injured while battling house fire in Harford County

BALTIMORE -- A firefighter was injured while trying to extinguish a fire in Harford County on Saturday, according to the Maryland State Fire Marshal.

The firefighter was one of 50 firefighters who fought the flames that damaged a two-story house in the 1600 block of Riverwood Circle in Joppa, Maryland, fire officials said.

The fire began around 4:50 p.m. That's when a person inside the home heard a loud "boom," according to fire officials.

The fire filled the attic of the home with heavy smoke. It caused $75,000 in damage to the home, including to the first and second floors of the building, fire officials said.

It took firefighters half an hour to extinguish the fire, according to fire officials.

The two people who lived in the home damaged by the fire are getting help from their friends and family, fire officials said.

Meanwhile, the firefighter is getting medical assistance for his injuries, according to fire officials.

He was taken to MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center where he is listed in stable condition, fire officials said.