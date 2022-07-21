Maryland finds CSX violated pollution rules in explosion that rocked Baltimore coal facility

BALTIMORE -- Maryland officials say CSX Transportation violated state air pollution regulations at its Baltimore coal plant after an explosion last December shook homes in the city and sent smoke into the air.

The loud blast happened the morning of Dec. 30 at a CSX Curtis Bay Coal Terminal on Benhill Avenue.

The explosion blew out the windows of nearby buildings, showering sidewalks with shards of shattered glass, WJZ reported at the time.;

The explosion was caused by what authorities called a coal dust explosion, which happened as coal was being moved on a conveyor belt at the plant.

In a Notice of Violation for the freight rail company by the Maryland Department of the Environment, a state inspector detailed several violations of the state's air pollution control regulations.

According to the notice, the company caused emissions "without taking any reasonable precautions to prevent particulate matter from becoming airborne."

The state also alleges the company violated permits and caused the discharge of pollutants and environmental odors.

The MDE said it has referred the violation notice to the attorney general's office for further action, through which the department could seek financial penalties or corrective actions.

In the violation notice, the department tasked CSX with "taking steps to prevent recurrence of this situation." The MDE is helping with that through a targeted compliance effort at the coal facility.

The department said it has also been working with community organizations in Curtis Bay to improve air quality and public health there, including an air quality monitoring network in collaboration with the University of Maryland and Johns Hopkins University.