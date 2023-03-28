Watch CBS News
Sports

Maryland falls to South Carolina, 86-75, in NCAA Women's Elite Eight

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

The Maryland Terrapins' season came to an end, just one step shy of the Final Four.

Diamond Miller scored 24points, but Maryland lost 86-75 to defending champion South Carolina Monday in the Elite Eight of the NCAA Women's Tournament.

Abby Miller added 14 for Maryland.

The Terps (28-7), a No. 2 seed, led South Carolina, 21-15, after the first quarter. 

However, the Gamecocks (36-0), who remains unbeaten, captured the lead, 38-30, at halftime.

South Carolina moves on to play Iowa on Friday in the Final Four.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on March 27, 2023 / 9:07 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.