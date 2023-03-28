Maryland falls to South Carolina, 86-75, in NCAA Women's Elite Eight

The Maryland Terrapins' season came to an end, just one step shy of the Final Four.

Diamond Miller scored 24points, but Maryland lost 86-75 to defending champion South Carolina Monday in the Elite Eight of the NCAA Women's Tournament.

Abby Miller added 14 for Maryland.

The Terps (28-7), a No. 2 seed, led South Carolina, 21-15, after the first quarter.

However, the Gamecocks (36-0), who remains unbeaten, captured the lead, 38-30, at halftime.

South Carolina moves on to play Iowa on Friday in the Final Four.