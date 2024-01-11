Maryland elections board member resigns after being charged in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

BALTIMORE -- A Maryland elections official resigned Thursday after being arrested Tuesday on charges that he breached the U.S. Capitol in a riot on January 6, 2021.

Carlos Ayala, a Republican member of the Maryland State Board of Elections, was arrested on multiple charges on Tuesday, according to federal court records.

The 52-year-old from Salisbury was appointed to the board last year by Gov. Wes Moore. The five-person board must represent both main political parties — three of the majority and two of the minority party.

Carlos Ayala resigned from the Maryland Board of Elections after being charged in connection with the Jan 6th breach of the US Capitol. At his confirmation hearing he spoke of importance of "fair and equal access to polls" and respect for the election process

Ayala faces a felony charge of civil disorder and related misdemeanors. Prosecutors allege he forced his way into the Capitol alongside rioters and assaulted a U.S. Capitol Police Officer.

According to court documents, Ayala was seen on footage climbing over police barricades and reaching the front of the crowd gathered outside the Senate Wing door of the Capitol.

He was wearing a hoodie cinched tightly around his head, a painter's mask with large filters on each cheek, and carried a black and white flag with a rifle on it that was fixed to a PVC pipe flagpole, according to court documents. The flag allegedly bore the words "We the People" and "DEFEND."

Prosecutors allege he matches the description of a man seen jabbing a flagpole at a U.S. Capitol Police officer, and later throwing the PVC pipe flagpole through the Senate Wing Door, striking an officer.

Ayala was also allegedly seen on police body camera footage urging the officers to "join us!"

Maryland State Board of Elections Chair Michael Summers, a Democrat, said in a statement he accepted Ayala's immediate resignation on Thursday.

"The Board is committed to maintaining the security and integrity of our elections in Maryland in a non-partisan manner," Summers said. "The State Board will remain steadfast in our mission to oversee our

