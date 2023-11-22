Watch CBS News
Maryland-Eastern Shore loses to Notre Dame 75-55

/ AP

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Freshmen Braeden Shrewsberry, with a season-high 13 points, and Markus Burton, with 12, led Notre Dame to a 75-55 victory over Maryland-Eastern Shore on Wednesday night.

The score was tied at 5 in the early going before Notre Dame went on a 10-2 run to lead 15-7. Later in the half, Shrewsberry hit a 3-pointer for a 29-15 Fighting Irish lead. Notre Dame went on to lead 38-22 at the break. Shrewsberry made four 3-pointers and scored all 13 of his points in the half.

The Irish gradually extended their lead in the second half and twice the margin reached 28, first on a turnaround jump by J.R. Konieczny at 6:24, secondly on a 3-pointer by Tony Sanders Jr. with 3:45 remaining.

Notre Dame (3-2) made a season-high 13 3-pointers and had 18 assists on 28 made baskets, led by Burton with five. He also had six rebounds.

The Hawks (2-3) were led by Troy Hupstead, who had 15 points and 11 rebounds. Devon Ellis added 13 points.

Notre Dame plays at South Carolina on Tuesday in the ACC/SEC Challenge.

First published on November 22, 2023 / 10:31 PM EST

© 2023 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.

