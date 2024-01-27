Watch CBS News
Sports

Maryland-Eastern Shore loses to North Carolina Central 65-57

/ AP

Your Saturday Evening News Roundup (1/27/2024)
Your Saturday Evening News Roundup (1/27/2024) 01:39

PRINCESS ANNE, Md. (AP) — Ja'Darius Harris scored 21 points as North Carolina Central beat Maryland-Eastern Shore 65-57 on Saturday night.

Harris added eight rebounds for the Eagles (11-8, 3-1 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Po'Boigh King added 12 points while going 5 of 9 (2 for 4 from 3-point range), and they also had eight rebounds. Fred Cleveland Jr. was 3-of-15 shooting (3 for 10 from 3-point range) to finish with nine points.

The Hawks (5-13, 1-4) were led in scoring by Elijah Wilson, who finished with 15 points. Maryland-Eastern Shore also got 13 points from Devon Ellis. Troy Hupstead also recorded 12 points and six rebounds.

(© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

First published on January 27, 2024 / 11:24 PM EST

© 2024 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.