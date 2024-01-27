Maryland-Eastern Shore loses to North Carolina Central 65-57

PRINCESS ANNE, Md. (AP) — Ja'Darius Harris scored 21 points as North Carolina Central beat Maryland-Eastern Shore 65-57 on Saturday night.

Harris added eight rebounds for the Eagles (11-8, 3-1 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Po'Boigh King added 12 points while going 5 of 9 (2 for 4 from 3-point range), and they also had eight rebounds. Fred Cleveland Jr. was 3-of-15 shooting (3 for 10 from 3-point range) to finish with nine points.

The Hawks (5-13, 1-4) were led in scoring by Elijah Wilson, who finished with 15 points. Maryland-Eastern Shore also got 13 points from Devon Ellis. Troy Hupstead also recorded 12 points and six rebounds.

(© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)