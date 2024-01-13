Maryland-Eastern Shore loses to Howard 72-61
WASHINGTON (AP) — Bryce Harris had 20 points in Howard's 72-61 victory over Maryland-Eastern Shore on Saturday night.
Harris added seven rebounds for the Bison (7-11, 2-1 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Marcus Dockery scored 17 points and Seth Towns added 12.
Troy Hupstead led the way for the Hawks (4-11, 1-2) with 19 points and nine rebounds.
