Maryland-Eastern Shore loses to Howard 72-61

/ AP

WASHINGTON (AP) — Bryce Harris had 20 points in Howard's 72-61 victory over Maryland-Eastern Shore on Saturday night.

Harris added seven rebounds for the Bison (7-11, 2-1 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Marcus Dockery scored 17 points and Seth Towns added 12.

Troy Hupstead led the way for the Hawks (4-11, 1-2) with 19 points and nine rebounds.

First published on January 13, 2024 / 8:11 PM EST

© 2024 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

