Maryland-Eastern Shore loses to Delaware State in OT 67-63

/ CBS Baltimore

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Deywilk Tavarez gave Delaware State the lead with under a minute left in overtime and Jevin Muniz padded it by hitting 3 of 4 free throws to earn the Hornets a 67-63 win over Maryland-Eastern Shore on Saturday night,

Martez Robinson scored 24 points and had eight rebounds and three steals for the Hornets (10-9, 3-0 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Tavarez scored 19 points and added six rebounds. Muniz shot 3 for 8 (0 for 3 from 3-point range) and 7 of 12 from the free throw line to finish with 13 points, while adding six rebounds.

The Hawks (4-12, 1-3) were led in scoring by Troy Hupstead, who finished with 27 points and nine rebounds. Devon Ellis added 11 points and seven rebounds for Maryland-Eastern Shore. Tyler Mack also recorded 11 points.

Delaware State plays Saturday against South Carolina State at home, and Maryland-Eastern Shore hosts Queens (NY) on Monday.

