Maryland DOT: Distracted driving the leading cause of motor vehicle crashes and fatalities

BALTIMORE -- It's National Distracted Driving Awareness month. According to the Maryland Department of Transportation, distracted driving is a leading cause of motor vehicle crashes and fatalities.

"Driving is the deadliest thing we will do in our lives," AAA Mid-Atlantic spokesperson Jim Lardear said.

The statistics are alarming. Nearly 24,000 people are killed or injured as a result of distracted driving each year, he said.

Tips for staying safe while on the road include:

Limiting the number of passengers in a vehicle.

Speaking up if a driver is doing something dangerous.

Make sure everything is set up properly before hitting the road.

"Before you put the car in drive, make sure you have your playlist setup, navigation directions locked in, so you don't have to worry about anything—just the task of driving," Lardear said.

Maryland's cell phone law forbids talking or texting from a handheld phone while driving.

But other factors can cause distractions, too.

"It can be other things such as eating distracted passengers or behaviors," Lardear said.

Tickets start at $83 and the penalty is severe for a person who causes a crash that results in injury or death.

"Remember that driving is very dangerous and we have to put our full attention to keep everybody safe," he said.