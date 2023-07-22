Maryland Department of Transportation aims to fill multiple vacancies with new employees

BALTIMORE -- The Maryland Department of Transportation's "Taking You Places" campaign aims to improve the future of Maryland by getting a job in the state's transportation industry.

There are about 1,100 open positions available for engineers, highway technicians, bus operators, light rail operators, and more.

"You can have your entire career here," MDOT Director of Metro Operations Carissa Nichols said. "You can start out at a different position. You can gain so many skill sets that you can go anywhere that you want to."

Gov. Wes Moore wants all state agencies to reduce vacancies by 50% by the end of the year. It's part of his goal to provide Marylanders with outstanding customer service and expand their career opportunities.

"The opportunities are really endless, and we know that rebuilding state government is something that Gov. Wes Moore and Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller are very passionate about, and this is our first step in really moving that forward," MDOT Deputy Secretary Samantha Biddle said.