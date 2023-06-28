Watch CBS News
Maryland partners with The Trevor Project to support LGBTQ+ youth

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- The Maryland Department of Health announced a new partnership with The Trevor Project to support LGBTQ+ youth.

The partnership, called Caring Out Loud, will provide behavioral and mental health resources to LGBTQ+ Marylanders.

MDH said the campaign will include LGBTQ+ focused training for the department's Behavioral Health Administration staff, members of the Governor's Commission on Suicide Prevention, and healthcare professionals in Maryland's 24 jurisdictions.

The Trevor Project will serve as an active consultant to MDH on suicide prevention and outreach.  It will also contribute to the development of the Maryland State Suicide Prevention Toolkit, which is expected to be finalized by late summer. 

The Trevor Project is a national non-profit offering crisis support, and peer support to LGBTQ+ youth.  They conduct research and serve as advocates within LGBTQ+ mental health space.   

CBS Baltimore Staff
First published on June 28, 2023 / 10:47 AM

