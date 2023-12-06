Maryland health department announces first cold-related death of winter season

BALTIMORE -- An elderly man who died in Baltimore County was the first death of a cold-related illness in the state this winter, the Maryland Department of Health said Wednesday.

Marylanders are encouraged to avoid exposure to cold weather.

Limiting time outside by wearing several layers of lightweight, insulated clothing that protects the toes, fingers, ears, cheeks, and the tip of the nose can help prevent cold-related illness, according to the MDH.

The MDH also says you should exercise caution while using various sources to stay warm, as some devices can cause fires, electrical injuries, burns, or carbon monoxide poisoning if not used properly.

For more resources to stay safe in cold weather, you can visit the Office of Preparedness and Response's Extreme Cold website.