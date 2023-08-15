Maryland Department of Health launches website for vaccine clinic information

BALTIMORE -- The Maryland Department of Health has launched a new website with vaccination clinic information by county.

On the website, you can find vaccination clinic locations and hours sorted by county, and flu vaccination clinics once they become available.

Maryland mandates specific vaccination requirements for participation in child care and public schools.

Officials are urging parents to keep their children up-to-date on vaccinations during the coming up school year.

For more information on how you can protect yourself from various diseases, you can visit the MDH Center for Immunization website.