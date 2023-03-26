Watch CBS News
Maryland Day celebrated with festivities in downtown Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Maryland Day was celebrated with festivities in downtown Baltimore.

Power Plant Live! had over 40 live bands and local food vendors and, of course, there were local food favorites, like crab cakes and orange crushes. 

People were able to dress up in red, black and gold and celebrate all things Maryland.

There were some road closures that people needed to know about.

Waters Street from Frederick Street and Market Place was closed for the event. Market Place from Waters Street to Lombard Street was also closed with access only for those looking to park in the Harbor parking garage.

The closures were projected to end at 11:59 p.m. on Saturday.



