Maryland creamery nominated in USA Today contest for "Best Ice Cream Shop"

BALTIMORE -- An ice cream shop in Maryland is trying to scoop a national accolade, but it needs your help.

Island Creamery, which has locations in Berlin and Salisbury, has been nominated for Best Ice Cream Shop in the 2023 USA Today Readers' Choice 10Best contest.

The creamery's flagship was founded in Chincoteague, Virginia in 1975, but opened its Berlin and Salisbury locations in 2017 and 2018, respectively.

"Churning an all-natural premium ice cream mix from local cows, Island Creamery's flavors are inspired by local fruit farmers," said the publication in a description. "Some of the most popular homemade small-batch treats include Bourbon Caramel Crunch, Java Jolt, super rich double chocolate Marsh Mud and Cotton Candy Party."

The shop currently sits at No. 6 on the leaderboard, but there are 26 days left to vote. Readers can vote once per day.

USA Today said nominees are submitted by a panel of experts. The publication's "10Best" editors narrow the field to select the final set of nominees for the Readers' Choice Awards.

You can vote here.