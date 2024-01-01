Maryland crash kills Virginia man who was trying to put gas in his vehicle

BALTIMORE -- A 36-year-old man from Virginia was struck by a vehicle and killed in Montgomery County on Monday, according to the Maryland State Police.

Caesar Adigwe Jr. of Spotsylvania, Virginia, had been attempting to put gas in his vehicle on the side of Interstate 270 when he was struck by a Nissan driven by 22-year-old Aaliyah Brown of Clarksburg, Maryland, troopers said.

Troopers detailed to the Maryland State Police Rockville Barrack were alerted to the two-vehicle crash around 5 a.m., according to authorities.

They were directed to a crash site along northbound 270 prior to Old Georgetown Road. Soon after, they found Adigwe.

An ambulance took Adigwe to Suburban Hospital where medical personnel pronounced him deceased, troopers said.

The Maryland State Police Crash Team is investigating the deadly crash.

I-270 was briefly shut down during the investigation and road detours were established around that time, according to authorities.

Once the team's investigation is complete, it will submit its findings to the Montgomery County State's Attorney's Office, which will determine whether charges should be filed.