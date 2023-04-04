Watch CBS News
Local News

Maryland cousins win NCAA championships on back-to-back nights

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE - One night after his cousin won the women's national championship, UConn guard Jordan Hawkins claimed the title on the men's side.

Hawkins, whose cousin is Baltimore native and LSU women's star Angel Reese, scored 16 points to boost UConn to a 76-59 win over San Diego State in Monday's NCAA Men's Championship Game.

St. Frances Academy coaches beaming with pride for Baltimore native, national champ Angel Reese 02:24

Hawkins is a 6-foot-5 sophomore from Gaithersburg, Maryland, who played his high school basketball at DeMatha High School. He averaged 16.2 points and four rebounds per game this season.

Reese, who played her high school ball at Baltimore's St. Frances Academy, scored 15 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as her LSU Tigers beat Iowa, 102-85, in Sunday's NCAA Women's National Championship.

Reese, an All-American and Final Four Most Outstanding Player, delivered 23 points and 15 rebounds per season.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on April 4, 2023 / 12:04 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.