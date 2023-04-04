Maryland cousins win NCAA championships on back-to-back nights

BALTIMORE - One night after his cousin won the women's national championship, UConn guard Jordan Hawkins claimed the title on the men's side.

Hawkins, whose cousin is Baltimore native and LSU women's star Angel Reese, scored 16 points to boost UConn to a 76-59 win over San Diego State in Monday's NCAA Men's Championship Game.

Hawkins is a 6-foot-5 sophomore from Gaithersburg, Maryland, who played his high school basketball at DeMatha High School. He averaged 16.2 points and four rebounds per game this season.

Reese, who played her high school ball at Baltimore's St. Frances Academy, scored 15 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as her LSU Tigers beat Iowa, 102-85, in Sunday's NCAA Women's National Championship.

Reese, an All-American and Final Four Most Outstanding Player, delivered 23 points and 15 rebounds per season.