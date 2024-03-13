Watch CBS News
Maryland increases settlement to pay correctional officers $23 million in unpaid wages

By Mike Hellgren

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE - Maryland approved an additional $10 million in a landmark settlement settlement to correctional workers who say the state cheated them out of pay, bringing the total settlement to $23 million. 

Carolyn Scruggs, Secretary of the Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services, said the department did not count all the employees who had their overtime rounded down after a $13 million settlement was reached last summer. 

It is the second largest wage theft settlement for correctional officers in United States' history, according to the AFSCME Maryland Council 3, the union representing the correctional officers. 

"This should have never happened to us as state employees. The State of Maryland is supposed to be a model employer. And in a time where we are already short-staffed and working in dangerous conditions, this is not how you treat state employees," said Patrick Okafor, a Correctional Officer Sergeant at the Dorsey Run Correctional Institution in Jessup, in remarks at the Board of Public Works meeting Wednesday.   

The settlement follows WJZ's investigation in collaboration with the CBS News Innovation Lab into workers being shortchanged nationwide.

The settlement impacts 3,874 current and former correctional officers.

This story will be updated. 

First published on March 13, 2024 / 11:44 AM EDT

