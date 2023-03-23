Maryland congressional delegation secures $15.5M for BWI Airport

BALTIMORE -- The Maryland congressional delegation on Thursday announced $15.5 million for BWI Marshall Airport to reconstruct 1,800 feet of aging taxilane pavement.

The funding comes through the Federal Aviation Administration's Airport Infrastructure Grant Program as part of the Biden administration's Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which provides $550 billion for infrastructure projects.

The delegation is comprised of U.S. Senators Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen and Congressmen Steny H. Hoyer, Dutch Ruppersberger, John Sarbanes, Kweisi Mfume, Jamie Raskin, David Trone and Glenn Ivey, all of whom are Democrats.

"This federal investment in BWI, a vital economic and transportation hub for Maryland, underscores the importance of modernizing our airport infrastructure for the safe and efficient operation of our national aviation system into the future," the lawmakers said in a joint statement. "It is one example of how through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act we're delivering federal resources to Maryland to upgrade critical infrastructure across the state."

The Airport Infrastructure Grant Program modernizes America's infrastructure through capital investments in airports, officials said.