Maryland comptroller says tax processing system was down, which caused tax return delays

BALTIMORE -- Tens of thousands of people have already filed their taxes in Maryland, but many of them are still waiting on their tax refunds.

For some, it's been weeks since they filed their taxes and still no refund.

The Maryland Office of the Comptroller said the launching of their new online tax portal had a big hand in the delay.

Sunny, who declined to give her last name, usually only waits a week, at most, for her state tax refund. But this year, she's waited 16 days so far.

The worst part is she doesn't know when she'll get it.

"I just moved into a new place and I wanted to get things for my kids, wanted to get caught up on bills, put food in the house," Sunny said. "Food is very expensive right now."

She soon realized she wasn't the only one missing her refund, saying she's heard from friends, family and neighbors who haven't gotten theirs either.

"I'm just like, oh my God, it's not just me," Sunny said.

In an emailed statement, the Office of the Comptroller said the tax processing system was down between Jan. 30 and Feb. 9 to help in the launch of Maryland Tax Connect -- a new online tax filing portal.

While people were still able to file their taxes, returns couldn't be processed until the system came back online.

Comptroller Brooke Lierman has said in the past a launch of a system like this was necessary.

Maryland Tax Connect is only open to business owners right now, but will open up to everyone by 2026.

"Maryland Tax Connect is a key part of modernizing our agency," Lierman said. "To make it easier to live in Maryland, to make it easier to work in Maryland, and to make it easier to own a business in Maryland."

There are more than 330,000 returns in the processing queue, according to the Office of the Comptroller, and staff are working overtime to get through it all.

Sunny hopes her taxes come up in the queue soon.

"When we owe taxes, they take it out right away. Give us our money right away," she said.

The Office of the Comptroller said anyone who filed before tax season opened on Jan. 29 can expect to get their refunds this weekend or early next week.